Ukrainians, Remember This Name: ViVek Ramaswamy

David DeBatto

*Until further notice, all my efforts are connected to helping ensure total victory of Ukraine”

Sept 1st

Vivek Ramaswamy is a Republican candidate for President of the United States in the 2024 election. He has never held any political office and made his millions in the high tech industry. Until recently, he detested Donald Trump. Now he is a genuine suck-up to DJT and tries whenever possible to out MAGA him. All in all, he is quite disgusting to watch. Speaking of which, I ask that you listen to him in this brief CNN interview where he openly and proudly tells us of his plan to abandon Ukraine to Russian occupation should he become president.

Please note that he says that with a very disingenuous and insincere smile plastered across his face. He would make the perfect running mate for Trump, as they both share all of the same traits: narcissism, dishonesty, hypocrisy, a love of Putin, and a hatred of democracy.

Follow the link below to see the possible future running mate of Donald Trump and Vice President of the United States.

FYI: He is coming up a lot in the polls, so stay tuned… – David DeBatto

