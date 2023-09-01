Ukraine returned 11 children deported by Russia (photo)

Anastasia Pechenyuk17:32, 09/01/23

2 minutes.270

The youngest child is 2 years old, the oldest is 16.

By the Day of Knowledge, another 11 children returned to Ukraine , who were deported by the Russian occupiers.

“School lessons began today. And 11 more children will be able to study in educational institutions of Ukraine. They were returned home after illegal export by the invaders. … These are children who were illegally kept in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. Among them are six kids who are deprived of parental care “And five have families. But the return of each of them was expected. The smallest child is 2 years old, the oldest is 16,” the Kherson regional military administration reported.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak specified that these children were able to return within the last week.

“We are working to find abducted children and return them home. The Bring Kids Back UA action plan, developed on the instructions of the president, unites the efforts of the state and partners. Mechanisms have been created for the reintegration and adaptation of children abducted by Russia who have been returned. Only in the last week we returned 11 of our children,” he said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...