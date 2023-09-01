Ukraine expects to receive not only American F-16, but also fighters of other countries – Kuleba

UKRAINE NEWS

Aug 31

Ukraine will not be limited only to American F-16 fighters. Kyiv remains interested in other models. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with Le Monde, European Pravda reports

Kuleba noted that Ukraine “is not going to limit ambitions to the receipt of F-16.”

“We are working with other countries that produce the last generation of aircraft,” the foreign minister said.

He also emphasized strategic advantages for France in terms of future investments in the potential supply of Rafale fighters to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, August 20, the authorities of Denmark and the Netherlands announced their agreement to transfer multifunctional F-16 fighters to Ukraine, for which permission was previously received from the United States.

The first application for the provision of fighters was made by the Dutch government. The country is armed with 42 F-16 aircraft.

The Danish Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine would be able to use F-16 fighters only within its territory.

Meanwhile, Ukraine needs 128 fighters for superiority in the sky.

More than 1,000 drones and 30 robotic systems were sent to the front for the ability of the military to fight remotely, especially at the hottest points. Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fedorov noted that the strengthening of the Army of Drones continues, combat turrets and robotic platforms were transferred to the Defense Forces.

“More than 1,000 drones and 30 robotic systems were sent to the front. These are Ukrainian innovative developments that will help the military fight remotely and, most importantly, save lives,” it was said.

In total, the following were sent to the front:

25 combat turrets with remote control Shablia (Sabre – a system for weapons that can be installed on a vehicle, in the dugout, trench or other place. Operators can control the turret from a safe place and hit enemy positions.

5 ground platforms Rys (Lynx). The robots help the military transport weapons and equipment to hotspots. Combined with the turrets, they become “lethal” weapons against the enemy.

900 FPV drones, as well as more than 100 Mavic and Matrice, which have shown their effectiveness on the battlefield, because they are fast, reliable and deadly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2022, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced the fundraising through the United24 platform for the Army of Drones.

In July, Fedorov said that as part of the Army of Drones project, 11 drone strike companies have already been created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In March, Fedorov announced the formation of the first three companies of strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Ukrainian military.

