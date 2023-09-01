Turkey deceived Putin with gas, Russia may be left without oil products, – expert

Anastasia Pechenyuk03:43, 09/01/23

The Turks control the supply of Russian gas, while the shortage of gasoline is brewing in the country.

In Russia, there is an unprecedented shortage of petroleum products on the market . Things are also bad with gas supplies, says oil and gas analyst Mikhail Krutikhin.

According to the expert, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was going to export more gas by making Turkey a new gas “hub”, but as a result, only Ankara benefited from the supplies.

“When Erdogan needed to get additional arguments in the election campaign, which was quite recently, in order to remain in the presidency, he told Putin: “Oh, you know, there is a wonderful idea about the hub. Türkiye will be a hub for Russian gas. But for this we want good discounts on the price of gas that Turkey buys, and holidays until 2024, and nothing to pay for gas.

“It worked. That is, Putin did not understand what a hub was, he fulfilled all these promises. And now Erdogan says that Turkey itself is turning into such a hub and receives gas from several sources at once: Russia (in two directions, Blue Stream and Turkish Stream, Azerbaijan …, from Iran (and not only Iranian gas, but also even Turkmen) …

And then Turkey distributes this gas. It sends part of the gas through gas pipelines through its territory, further through Greece, Albania and southern Italy.

They have the opportunity to send gas as far as Romania, Hungary, Moldova and even Ukraine – through the old pipe, which used to drive gas from Russia to Turkey. …

That is, the Turks control it, Russian gas flows through the pipeline,” says Krutikhin.

He also notes that problems with Russian oil have begun. While the West imposes sanctions on the export of crude oil, the Kremlin is moving closer to banning the export of oil products from the country.

“There is a shortage inside Russia. Not only fuel oil: gasoline, diesel fuel at gas stations … A month ago, the Russian government issued a warning to oil companies that if such appetites for export abroad continue, Russia may not have enough gasoline.

We, the government said, will introduce a ban on the export of petroleum products (such as gasoline and diesel fuel)

Now and then there are reports from the Crimea and the southern regions of Russia near the front line, because there it is fuel for armored personnel carriers, tanks, military vehicles … There, the military needs all this to continue hostilities And there are already not enough civilians,” he added.

