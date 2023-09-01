“Sevastopol awaits, Kamchatka awaits”: National Security Council Secretary shows Ukrainian missiles’ testing results

31 AUGUST 2023
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has shown successful tests of Ukrainian-made missile weapons.
Source: Danilov on Facebook
Quote: “The missile programme of the President of Ukraine is in action. The tests are successful, the deployment is effective.
“Sevastopol is waiting, Kamchatka is waiting, Kronstadt is waiting…” [These are the lyrics of Tam, Za Tumanami (“There, Beyond the Mists”), a song by a Russian patriotic band Lyube, which is now related to Ukraine’s liberation of Russian-occupied territories].
P.S. A quiet and singing Ukrainian night…”
Details: Danilov did not provide any details. At the same time, according to UP, this video is related to President Zelenskyy’s statement that Ukrainian long-range weapons managed to hit a target 700 kilometres away.
Missiles, missiles, and missiles are what Ukraine needs … to eliminate bridges, ammo dumps, fuel depots, command posts, logistic centers, railroad junctions, airfields, radar systems and stations, ships, and more.
But why tell the fucks?
Just blow the putler bridge.