Russians and Belarusians were not allowed to the Asian Games-2023 in China

At the Asian Games, Olympic licenses will be raffled off, which were claimed by the Russians and Belarusians.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in the 2023 Asian Games.

“Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be at the Asian Games – this is the decision of the IOC, not the OCA,” the Olympic Council of Asia said.

The Asian Games is a multi-sport competition that will be held from September 23 to October 8 in China. At the Asian Games, Olympic licenses will be raffled off, which were claimed by the Russians and Belarusians.

The Asian Games were to be held in Hangzhou, China last September. However, due to a new wave of coronavirus, it was announced that the competition was postponed for a year ahead.

Recall that after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee suspended representatives of Russia and Belarus from all sports.

Only tennis players continued to compete in neutral status, and this year athletes from these two countries were allowed to return to individual tournaments in neutral status and only those who did not publicly support the war.

Earlier it was reported that Russian and Belarusian athletes were officially not allowed to participate in the European Games 2023.

