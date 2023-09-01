Russia says it put Sarmat on alert

Ludmila Zhernovskaya14:59, 09/01/23

The states believe that the last missile test failed.

Russia announced that it had put the Sarmat strategic missile system on combat duty.

This statement was made by the head of the state corporation for space activities “Roscosmos” Yuri Borisov, writes Interfax . The publication does not provide other details.

As you know, “Sarmat” is a silo-based complex with an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Russian Federation claims that it can carry a wide range of high-yield nuclear and hypersonic weapons.

