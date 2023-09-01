Recovery Time

ROBIN E HORSFALL

Military Veterans Campaigner

Official Spokesman & Founder of Northern Ireland Veterans Movement

Aug 31

In a recent report about Ukraine an Australian surgeon (see link) posted the following.

“The injured soldiers in Ukraine are different from the injured I met in Afghanistan and other places I worked. In one case a young soldier who lost one leg was back at the front six weeks later with a temporary artificial leg helping to fly drones, and all these injured soldiers, even with limbs off or horrific injuries, only required a small amount of pain relief compared to what patients normally require. I saw people who had major operations sitting in hospital the next day with almost no pain relief. This is how motivated they are.’

This comes as no surprise. My own experiences as a soldier and as a Paramedic only confirm this man’s findings.

Ukrainians are special in this regard for several reasons. They believe in their mission, they are well led, well managed and get rest periods from the combat zone. They work together it tightly bonded units that they regard as a close family. They come from a culture that doesn’t complain, that is self sufficient, that values the positive aspects of masculinity in male and female soldiers, especially in war. Strength, stamina, fortitude, stoicism, determination, aggression and so on.

Most of them are not looking for a way out of the war they look to return and to contribute even after being wounded. Their recovery times are shorter because in many cases they genuinely want to get better and get back. They are proud of their contributions and they are revered by their people at home.

Elite soldiers have always had this spirit. It is what officers look for in candidates and what they develop in training. The Spartan wives used to say ‘Come home with your shield or on it’ (dead). Ukrainians are coming home on their shields. They are an example to all who value freedom and are prepared to fight for it.

“Rise up, warriors, take your stand at one another’s sides, our feet set wide and rooted like oaks in the ground. ‘‘…learn to love death’s ink-black shadow as much as you love the light of dawn. ‘Here is courage, mankind’s finest possession, here is the noblest prize that a young man can endeavour to win.” – (Tyrtaeus)

Slava Ukraini!

Who Dares Shares

Robin Horsfall

ion/australian-surg…from-the-ukraine-frontline/news-story/825e30342a3aa14e609331cfa7d90b72

………

Comment from Bear Midkiff:

A post today from a good friend Robin E Horsfall. His words echo what I believe I have inherently known. Ukrainians know deep inside that they are right to fight for their own land. It is tragic that they must fight for it; but those are discussions for another time and place. I am humbled by the bravery and the “just get it done” attitudes.

Slava Ukraini!

