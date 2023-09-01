Read this post and do these four things :

ROMAN SHEREMETA

Sept 1st

Share it with your friends. Go to Pepsi and Mars page and leave a comment reminding them that they are sponsoring war crimes. Stop buying their products. Stop working for these companies. I actually had two connection on LinkedIn who worked for these companies. I had to disconnect, because I cannot be connected to people who even tangentially enable genocide against my family and friends.

Pepsi and Mars have paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes to the russian budget. They are examples of morally bankrupt organizations. For them, money is more important than human lives.

Both companies have been officially listed as international sponsors of war. These companies still operating on the territory of russia, enabling genocide against Ukrainian people.

But obviously they don’t care. They are morally bankrupt companies. So, I encourage all my connections to stop sponsoring war crimes and stop buying Pepsi and Mars brands.

Also, make sure to share this and leave a “nice” comment for this international sponsor of terrorism and war crimes.

We are better than this!

………

