In this context, the dictator hinted that Russian children should learn Chinese faster.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that the center of Russia’s “economic and political life” is gradually shifting to China.

In this context, the dictator hinted to Russian schoolchildren on September 1 that they should learn Chinese faster. A video with Putin’s address was shown by TASS propaganda.

“Given the pace of development of Asia and Asian countries, the center of economic, as always happens, and the center of political life will gradually shift to these regions. I repeat once again, this is an absolutely objective inevitable process … In this regard, the study of the languages ​​of those countries with which the volume of our relations is growing. Well, with China… The same trade turnover is growing,” Putin said.

