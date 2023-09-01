September 1, 2023 scradge1 Ichkeria (Chechnya) today is an example of what would happen in a defeated lost 🇺🇦 Ukraine YANA RUDENKO Aug 31 https://www.linkedin.com/posts/yana-rudenko_standwithukraine-security-europe-activity-7102969929221451778-Teoy?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Yet again Yana produces a very mature video for one so young.
Full video here:
https://youtu.be/0iNA76Kwmnk?feature=shared