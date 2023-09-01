“I must speak Russian”: in Germany, a man threw a child from Ukraine off a bridge

Ludmila Zhernovskaya19:46, 09/01/23
The boy received multiple injuries.
In the German city of Einbeck, a man attacked children from Ukraine because they spoke Ukrainian. Bild writes about it .
The prosecutor’s office said that a ten-year-old boy was playing with children when a passer-by approached them. He was indignant that the children speak Ukrainian among themselves, because they “must speak Russian.” Then he said that it was Ukraine that started the war.
The man pulled the girl’s hair, then grabbed a ten-year-old boy and threw him over the railing of the bridge into the canal. The child hit the iron beams attached to the bridge, he was injured in the head and left leg.
Moreover, when the boy was lying in the canal, the man allegedly threw a glass bottle at him, which hit the child in the right shoulder area.
After that, the passerby fled. It is known that he was about 40-45 years old, he was dressed in a blue shirt, black cap and denim shorts. The police are investigating a case of attempted murder.
