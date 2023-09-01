“He calls me his friend”: Putin confirmed visit to China to meet with Xi Jinping

Artem Budrin18:34, 09/01/23

The President of Russia is preparing to hold talks with the leader of China.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he would soon meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“He calls me his friend, I am happy to call him my friend, because he is a person who does a lot to develop Russian-Chinese relations,” Putin said during a meeting with schoolchildren on September 1.

According to Putin, the center of economic and political life will gradually shift to Asia. “This is an objective process,” the dictator noted.

The Kremlin leader also supported the proposal to include the study of Chinese and other oriental languages ​​in the Russian school curriculum.

