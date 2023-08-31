August 31, 2023

Ukrainian troops landed in the northwest of Podstepne on the left bank of the Kherson region.

The day before, Russian military correspondents reported that the Ukrainian landing force is present not only on the islands in the Dnieper Delta, not only in the area of ​​​​dachas near the Antonovsky Bridge, but also came very close to the Podstepny.

Z-channel “Rybar” reports that the Ukrainian defenders not only landed in the Podstepne region, but also organized their supply line there. Moreover, they are preparing to transfer mortars to this area, informs the channel “Ukraine 365”.

Moreover, do not forget that the Ukrainian landing force is constantly present on the islands in the Dnieper delta, as well as in the area of ​​​​dachas and Cossack Camps, which means that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are getting closer and closer to the occupied Oleshky.

Meanwhile, Russian military correspondents write that the day before, the command allegedly delivered food to the invaders from the 205th brigade, and they ate for the first time in many weeks.

The situation around this brigade does not come to naught. Some bloggers claim that everything is bad with them, others say that these are fakes and lies. The coordinating headquarters of “I want to live” continues to urge the invaders to surrender and not fight against Ukraine for Putin and his crazy ideas.

Earlier, the Ukrainian defenders came close to the enemy’s defense line on the northwestern outskirts of Verbove. Recall that the German journalist Repke reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time managed to reach the “Surovikin Line” in the Zaporozhye direction and break through it.

