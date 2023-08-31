Ukraine has shown the launch of a new long-range missile for the first time – the video may show a modified Neptune anti-ship missile with a launch range of up to 400 kilometres

August 31, 2023

A short video shows the launch of a long-range Ukrainian missile. The video was published by the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov.

Here’s What We Know

On Twitter, Oleksiy Danilov wrote about the successful tests and effective use of the missile. The 20-second video, of which 12 seconds were for the countdown, shows the launch of the missile at night.

The missile program of the President of Ukraine in action. The tests are successful, the implementation is effective.

“Sevastopol is waiting, Kamchatka is waiting, Kronstadt is waiting…”.



P.S. Quiet and singing Ukrainian night… pic.twitter.com/0sBmXZWFLh — Oleksiy Danilov (@OleksiyDanilov) August 31, 2023

Because of the darkness, we don’t see the rocket itself. The launcher is not shown either. It is probably a cruise missile equipped with a solid fuel engine.

Talks about a new Ukrainian-made long-range missile appeared a few days ago, when a launcher of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system was destroyed in Crimea. The media wrote about the use of the Neptun complex, and later Oleksiy Danilov said that the strike was carried out by a new Ukrainian development.

The defence industry has modified the Neptun anti-ship cruise missile. It has a 350kg warhead and a maximum launch range of 400km. The modification allows the missile to hit ground targets.

Perhaps it was the Neptune anti-ship missile that was in the video. In addition, today the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported the existence of domestically produced weapons that can hit targets within a radius of 700 kilometres.

Source: @OleksiyDanilov

