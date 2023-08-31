Two Ukraine Tanks Charge into Action and blast Russian positions near Bakhmut (video)

08/31/2023

Two Ukrainian tanks blasted Russian positions to the North of Bakhmut. Tanks belonging to the 39th Brigade were filmed charging into action. Drone footage reveals the war machines taking up firing positions. Before unleashing their main cannons on Russian soldiers. They unload all of their shells, before retreating from battle unharmed. Russia has been trying to counter attack near Bakhmut in recent days. That is after Ukraine gained ground to the North and the South. Elite VDV paratrooper units have been moved to the front to help out. But Ukraine has successfully repelled all of the attacks so far.

© Daily Mail 2023

From @ab3.army/videos Via Ukrinform

Ukrainian tanks blast a treeline near Bakhmut

© Ukrinform 2023

