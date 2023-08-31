“There is nothing more that provokes Vladimir Putin than weakness.”

Words by John McCain.
Post by :ROMAN SHEREMETA
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7101572057942929408?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
Words by John McCain.
Post by :ROMAN SHEREMETA
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7101572057942929408?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
2 comments
Putler and russia are well known to capitalise on weakness and appeasement, that is why Putler invaded Ukraine last year. On the other hand, show strength against russia, and the whining is non stop. Accusations about nazis, and everyone is russophobic, litter russian airwaves.
It’s so obvious and yet so ignored by the western leaders (so called leaders). We can’t be that smart or that they are so stupid. There must be something else that drives them besides, cowardice, greed or avarice.