The British company BAE Systems has opened an office in Ukraine and will produce 105-mm L119 howitzers in our country.

The partnership agreement was signed in Kyiv by President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander Volodymyr Zelensky and BAE Systems CEO Charles Woodburn.



Serviceman of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and howitzer L119

“Cooperation of this level is a very powerful signal. Despite daily enemy missile attacks and full-scale military operations, BAE Systems is ready to work here, side by side with us. Such cooperation is a 100% win-win story,” said Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine.

It should be noted that the L119 field howitzer compares favorably with its ease of transportation (weight less than two tons), speed of deployment and preparation for firing. It can be transported by an army Hummer SUV or civilian vehicles of a similar class.

The firing range is from 11.5 to 19.5 kilometers, the gun can fire active-rocket projectiles at long distances. All this distinguishes it favorably from the Soviet counterpart – the 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

Ukrainian troops have long been using the weapons of the British company – these are 105-mm howitzers L119 and 155-mm howitzers M777, as well as self-propelled guns M109, CV-90 and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Challenger tanks.

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

