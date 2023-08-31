Russians report UAV attack in Bryansk Oblast and missile launch on Crimea

30 AUGUST 2023

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has claimed it shot down two Ukrainian drones in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast and one missile over temporarily occupied Crimea on the evening of 30 August.

Source: Russia’s Defence Ministry; Sergei Aksyonov, collaborator and so-called “head” of Crimea; Alexander Bogomaz, Governor of Bryansk Oblast; Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the so-called “head” of Crimea, on Telegram; and Russian Telegram channels

Details: Earlier, the collaborator Sergei Aksyonov reported that a missile had allegedly been shot down over Crimea.

Поблизу Феодосії у Криму пролунали вибухи. Відео з російських Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/BPVm4JVrjU — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 30, 2023

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed that air defence systems had destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the territory of the oblast.

As usual, the Russian official was quick to state that “there were no casualties or damage”, but at the same time added that “operational and emergency services are working at the scene”.

Гучні вибухи у Брянській області РФ. Відео з російських Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/KbaQ2r5ldZ — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 30, 2023

Telegram channels reported explosions over the city of Feodosia, Crimea. Users claimed to have seen three missiles. A fire was also reported.

Ще одне відео вибуху у тимчасово окупованому Криму. Відео з російських Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/GOsclIF3D5 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 30, 2023

The Telegram Mash channel claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack Kirovske airfield in Feodosia with an “American missile”.

Oleg Kryuchkov, the adviser to the so-called “head” of Crimea, said that debris from the downed missile had damaged a power line. He stated that the damage would be “repaired within an hour”.

