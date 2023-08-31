A top Russian space scientist, Professor Vitaly Melnikov, has passed away after allegedly ingesting poisonous mushrooms. Professor Melnikov, who headed the Department of Rocket and Space Systems at RSC Energia, Moscow’s leading spacecraft manufacturer, suffered from severe poisoning for over two weeks before succumbing to the illness. The exact circumstances surrounding his poisoning have not yet been disclosed.

Professor Melnikov’s death adds to a series of mysterious and suspicious deaths that have occurred in Russia in recent years, coinciding with President Vladimir Putin’s preparations for the conflict in Ukraine. One such death, that of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, occurred when the plane he was traveling on with other Wagner bosses crashed near Moscow.

Before his unfortunate demise, Professor Melnikov was a chief researcher at TsNIIMASH, a division of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. He was highly esteemed in the field and published 291 scientific articles throughout his career. Additionally, he collaborated with international colleagues, including those at NASA.

Professor Melnikov’s contributions to the field of space science and his partnership with foreign counterparts have left a lasting legacy. He will be remembered for his dedication and expertise, making significant contributions to the field of rocket and space systems.

