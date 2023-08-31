Russia transferred air defense systems from the Kuril Islands to the front – media

Evgenia Sokolenko20:08, 31.08.23

The military and some equipment were also moved.

Russia has removed anti-aircraft missile systems from the Kuril Islands, which have been stationed there since 2020. They were probably taken away for use in the war against Ukraine.

It is reported by Kyodo News with reference to satellite images of the American company MaxarTechnologies. Military expert Yu Koizumi from the University of Tokyo noticed the disappearance of air defenses. Probably, these were S-300V4 complexes.

It is noted that missile units equipped with these air defense systems were deployed in Hitokappu Bay in Itorofu (known in the Russian Federation as Kasatka Bay), and near the central settlement of Kunashiri Furukamappu (in Yuzhno-Kurilsk in the Russian Federation). Last year, numerous transporters with S-300V4 missiles, radars and other equipment were seen there.

In his opinion, the invaders also took old tanks and artillery from the Kuril Islands. Koizumi believes that weapons stored at a military facility on Sakhalin and troops from the Far East will go to the front in Ukraine.

According to the expert, an elite marine infantry brigade based in Vladivostok suffered heavy losses in battle, and some residents of the Iturupu and Kunashir islands died after being mobilized.

