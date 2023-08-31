Russia stole almost 6 million tons of Ukrainian wheat in 2022, the report of the US Congress

Russia stole almost 6 million tons of Ukrainian wheat harvested in the occupied territories in 2022.

The report to the US Congress cites data from an unclassified US intelligence report based on satellite images and reports from open sources.

It is noted that the cargo ships used by Russia to export the stolen Ukrainian grain could sail along the coast of Turkey, delivering cargo to ports in Syria, Israel, Iran, Georgia and Lebanon.

“We cannot confirm whether the buyers of Russian goods knew about the Ukrainian origin of the grain,” the Congress report says. Джерело: https://biz.censor.net/n3440597

