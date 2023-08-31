Palle Mathiasen’s Post

M.Sc. Mathematics Solution and Software Architect
One comment
It was Prince, now King Charles, who back in 2014 pointed out the exact parallel between Sudetenland 1938 and Crimea 2014.
A lot of pundits laughed at him then.
Well they’re not laughing now.
But actually there is a difference between hitler and putler:
putler is more evil and the collective evil of the fake country known as Russia is greater than that of nazi Germany.
Ordinary German citizens did not gloat at the murder of civilians or make jokes about the murder of children.
Russians do.