NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised the progress of the Ukrainian counter-offensive , noting that the Ukrainians are exceeding the expectations of the allies, regaining control over more and more territories in these difficult conditions.

As Stoltenberg noted in an interview with CNN , the Ukrainians continue to gain ground, pushing back the Russians, breaking through well-defended territories, in particular, minefields.

“Therefore, now it is even more important to support them, because we know that this struggle is not easy for Ukrainians, but they achieve success,” Stoltenberg said.

He also refuted the critical assessments of some Western allies and experts regarding the slow counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and noted that there is a constant dialogue between the allies and Ukraine.

“We see Ukrainians exceeding expectations again and again,” Stoltenberg said, recalling that when Russia invaded Ukraine last year, no one expected Ukraine to hold out for more than a few days.

“But they liberated the north – Kyiv, the east – the Kharkiv region, the territory in the south – Kherson. And now they are achieving even greater success,” Stoltenberg said.

“We need to trust them. We advise, we help, we support, but in the end, Ukrainians should be the ones who make decisions,” the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

