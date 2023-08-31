Anastasia Pechenyuk17:41, 08/31/23

At least four models of Ukrainian long-range UAVs still remain a mystery.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the fact of the successful use of long-range (700 km) Ukrainian-made weapons, without disclosing details.

Defense Express experts suggested that the unmodernized Neptune complex, whose range is up to 400 km, was used for the strikes. So, most likely, the president was referring to the Ukrainian drone.

“If we continue to take data from open sources, then here we can only mention two known models of drones with such a range (1000 km – UNIAN) – a drone under the conditional name “Beaver”, which was used to attack “Moscow”, and a drone under called “Morok”, which the British edition of The Economist recently mentioned in its publication.

The remaining four models still remain a mystery, “experts write.

Defense Express notes that the Russians are trying to establish the characteristics of Ukrainian long-range UAVs and even publish infographics with the alleged technical characteristics of these drones.

Mysterious weapon with a range of 700 km: experts told how Ukraine could hit the Russian Federation / image gazeta.ru

According to Russian sources, the Bober UAV can fly over a distance of 700-1000 km at a speed of up to 200 km/h and have a warhead weighing up to 20 kg. This drone, according to the enemy, can change altitude to pass air defense coverage areas or change targets and is controlled by an autopilot.

“If these estimates turn out to be correct, then it turns out that our designers managed to create a long-range kamikaze drone at a much more advanced level than the Iranian Shahed-131 (which has the same mass of warheads),” experts emphasize.

