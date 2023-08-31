EU fails to approve eighth tranche for arms purchases for Ukraine – Borrell

Vitaly Saenko20:18, 08/31/23

3 min.451

Hungary continues to block approval of this decision.

The European Union again failed to unanimously approve the allocation of the eighth tranche in the amount of 500 million euros for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Vice President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a press conference following an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the European Union member states, which was held in Toledo (Spain) .

“I must express my regret that the eighth tranche of the European Peace Fund is still blocked. I hope that we will be able to unblock it in the coming weeks. But this is a problem that cannot be solved,” Borrell said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...