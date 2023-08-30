Ukraine: The Latest – Why is the Republican Party divided on aiding Ukraine

Every weekday The Telegraph’s top journalists analyse the Russian invasion of Ukraine from all angles and tell you what you need to know

PRESENTER ; ASSISTANT COMMENT EDITOR ; FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT ; SENIOR FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT and US EDITOR

29 August 2023 •

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we bring you the latest news from Ukraine, analyse the Ukrainian liberation of Robotyne and look at the Ukraine policies of republican politicians as the race for the Republican nomination starts to heat up.

The team are joined by Telegraph US Editor Tony Diver, who explains how Ukraine has featured heavily in the Republican nomination race:

There’s no major political debate within the UK over whether or not we ought to be sending weapons and funding and humanitarian support to Kyiv. But in the United States, it’s very much not the case. And while the majority of Democrats are supportive of the US’s efforts to fund the war, a lot of Republicans are not. That’s reflected both among the public at large and also among Republicans on the Hill. The latest polling shows that Republican voters are a lot more skeptical of funding of Ukraine; 55% of Americans in general oppose Congress spending more money than it already has on the war in Ukraine, but that rises to 71% among Republicans. So that’s a big debate going on at the moment but that’s also reflected among the politicians.

Tony goes on to explain how the breakout star of the Republican debates, Vivek Ramaswamy, has the strongest views on how the US approaches the conflict:

Ramaswamy has written a long essay for the American Conservative Magazine, in which he sets out his rationale for his foreign policy… He thinks that if America does continue to fund weapons and humanitarian and economic support in Ukraine, that the war may actually end with what he describes as “Ukrainian warlords” in a post-Zelensky Ukraine. He seems to believe that sort of continuing to support Ukraine will ultimately lead to worse outcomes for the country than if they were to accept territorial gains from Russia and bring the war to an early conclusion through negotiations. For people like Ramaswamy, Republicans on the right wing of the party in Washington, they believe that the real threat to the United States, and to the Western world as a whole, doesn’t come from Russia, but comes from China. And they believe that continuing to support Ukraine in his war against Russia will only lead to Russia and China forming a stronger alliance, which they believe will ultimately be a bigger threat to the United States. Ramaswamy has said that he would go to Moscow in the first year of his presidency and attempt to seek some kind of rapprochement with with Vladimir Putin in an attempt to balance power that way.

Listen to Ukraine: the Latest, The Telegraph’s daily podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favourite podcast app.

Like this: Like Loading...