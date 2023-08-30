The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the reflection of a mass attack of drones in Central Russia. The department kept silent about the impact of drones on the Pskov airport

07:33, 30 August 2023Source: Meduza

On the night of August 30, an attempt was made to mass attack drones in the Central Federal District, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said . He claims that one of the drones heading towards the capital was destroyed by air defense forces in the Ruzsky district of the Moscow region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation several times during the night reported on the suppression of “attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

So, according to the agency, after midnight, air defense systems shot down three drones in the Bryansk region , two in the Ryazan region , one each in the Oryol , Kaluga and Moscow regions.

The governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said that three Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Bryansk at night, and three more in the morning.

The official claims that there were no casualties, but as a result of one of the morning attacks, a fire broke out and the administrative building was partially damaged. An attempt to attack the local TV tower was also foiled, the governor added .

The Telegram channel Mash writes that in Bryansk, drones tried to attack the Druzhba oil depot. Also, one of the downed drones fell on the Kremniy EL plant, one of the largest manufacturers of microelectronics in Russia. “Important stories” note that the company mainly creates products for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in particular, it makes parts for the Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.

According to the city administration of Bryansk, on Wednesday morning “there was a bang” in the building of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Bryansk region. “There is no open burning, the windows are broken,” the press service of the administration said.

The head of the Oryol region, Andrey Klychkov , said that two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in the region. Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha also writes about two crashed drones in the Sukhinichsky and Dzerzhinsky districts of the region. One of the drones hit an empty oil storage tank, causing a fire.

Pskov airport was also subjected to a massive drone attack at night . According to various sources, from 10 to 20 drones participated in the attack. As a result, four Il-76 military transport aircraft were damaged. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not report anything about this.

(C)MEDUZA 2023

Like this: Like Loading...