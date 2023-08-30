The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a rare Buk-M3 air defense system worth $260 million. Video

08/30/2023

Ukrainian soldiers continue to eliminate the equipment of the invaders. So, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine burned down the Russian radar station of the Buk-M3 air defense system.

The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine. The Buk anti-aircraft missile system is a very rare type of weapon.

“The army, which boasted of weapons like “no analogues”, will know the depth of the defeat by the Defense Forces of the south of Ukraine. From now on, they have not only analogues, but even originals in some positions: there is no more “Limit”, “Leer” – no. And now there is no radar station for illuminating and guiding missiles to the stars “Buk-M3″ either,” the report says.

Note that the total loss of the Russian Federation exceeds 260 million dollars.

The Buk-M3 is a Russian medium-range military anti-aircraft missile system. It is designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets, shelling radio-contrast ground targets and hitting surface targets in conditions of intense counteraction, both fire and electronic.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the soldiers of the Ukrainian army in the south of our state destroyed the military equipment of the occupying forces, which is called “unique” in Russia. We are talking about a mobile coastal radar station for over-the-horizon detection with increased stealth “Limit-E”.

