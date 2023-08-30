Satellite shows barricade barges against Ukrainian drones near Crimean Bridge

30 AUGUST 2023

The Russians have installed barges south of the Crimean Bridge that are supposed to become “barricades” covering the bridge against Ukrainian naval drones.

Source: the Russian service of Radio Liberty

Details: The media outlet gained access to Planet.com satellite images that depict barges installed to the south of the bridge: they have not been “flooded” and are most likely anchored in one location.

These barges will most likely be used as the foundation for a barricade against Ukrainian naval drones.

The images taken on 19 and 21 August also show preparatory work in this district.

Radio Liberty: Damaged section of bridge / Possible barricade installation

Background:

On 22 August, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that Russia was flooding ferries in this location in order to prevent drone attacks on the bridge. Defence Intelligence said the Russian Army planned to flood at least six watercraft in order to create a protective strip near the bridge.

The Russians allegedly intend to install booms between flooded ferries, as they did earlier in the Bay of Sevastopol, which was also attacked by Ukrainian USVs.

