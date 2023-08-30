Russians set up second crematorium in Melitopol

30.08.2023 12:42

Russian occupants have deployed a second crematorium in the temporarily occupied Melitopol to burn the bodies of the killed invaders.

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“There is already one mobile crematorium in each currently occupied city. Now in Melitopol, another chimney with black smoke has been noticed on the outskirts of the city on Mykhailo Oratovsky Street,” the message says.

Fedorov noted that residents of Melitopol and Berdiansk complain of a terrible stench, and crematoria are open around the clock.

As reported, the command of the Russian occupation forces is trying to conceal the real losses of personnel and conducts burials in the temporarily occupied territories without transporting the remains to Russia. The Russians deployed the first mobile crematorium in Melitopol in early August.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...