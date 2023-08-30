Russia will not investigate the crash of Prigozhin’s plane according to international rules

Russian authorities have informed the Brazilian Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aviation Accidents (CENIPA) that they will “currently” not investigate the crash of the Brazilian Embraer aircraft, in which Yevgeny Prigozhin died, in accordance with international rules. Russian media outlets report this.

Earlier, CENIPA had expressed its willingness to join the investigation into the causes of the plane crash.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the flight from moscow to St. Petersburg was domestic, and therefore not subject to international rules.

American aviation security consultant and former investigator John Cox stated that internal russian investigations will always be questioned without Brazil’s involvement, as the plane was manufactured there.

As previously reported, numerous unofficial versions have surfaced suggesting that Yevgeny Prigozhin was eliminated on kremlin’s orders.

