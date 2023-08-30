Pentagon says it has enough money for military assistance to Ukraine

29 AUGUST 2023

The US Department of Defense has guaranteed funding for military support for Ukraine until the end of the fiscal year on 30 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing an announcement by Sabrina Singh, Pentagon spokeswoman, at a briefing for journalists on Tuesday

“We are confident that we will have enough money to meet Ukraine’s needs through the fiscal year,” Singh said.

“But, as you know, there has been a request for supplemental [funding for Ukraine], and we hope that the Congress will approve the supplemental package for Ukraine,” she added.

The Pentagon spokeswoman also recalled that the agency had previously revealed overstating the cost of military aid to Ukraine by US$6.2 billion as part of packages that were provided from US stocks.

“These funds will not run out at the end of the fiscal year,” Singh said.

In early August, US President Joe Biden’s administration submitted a request to Congress to allocate more than US$22 billion by the end of the year to support Ukraine.

The media suggest that this time it may be more difficult to approve funds than in previous cases.

Republicans in Congress are under a lot of pressure to support their fellow party member, former President Donald Trump, who has questioned the need for such significant support for Ukraine. Among American voters, support for helping Ukraine has declined slightly.

The total volume of US military assistance to Ukraine since February 2022 makes up more than US$43 billion.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...