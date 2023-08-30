NEW RECORD! Ukrainians Destroy DOZENS STRATEGIC AIRCRAFT OVERNIGHT. | War in Ukraine



Reporting from Ukraine

Day 552: Aug 29

Today, there is a lot of news.

Several hours ago, Ukrainians conducted one of the biggest strikes on strategic bases deep inside the Russian Federation, and judging by the reports, it has already become the most successful Ukrainian strike. The first target of the strike became the base of the Russian 334th regiment, which is near the main airfield in the Pskov region, 700 km from Ukraine. In total, Ukrainians conducted 3 waves of attacks.

The first wave consisted of only 2 drones, which the Russian air defense shot down near the airfield. Ukrainians understood that the chosen trajectory was perfect, as the drones successfully crossed 700 km without being detected, so Ukrainians immediately launched the second wave.

The second wave consisted of at least 10 drones. Local residents reported that the drones were flying in one line, with equal distance between each other. Locals also reported hearing several explosions far from the base, which indicates that the Russian air defense managed to intercept several drones, but it was not enough, and the drones finally reached the airfield. Geolocated footage shows how Russians are resorting to machine guns in their last attempt to protect the airfield, but it did not help much. As a result, there was a huge explosion, and the fire broke out on the territory of the airfield. Russian sources reported that 2 strategic airlifters IL-76 were damaged, and the main fuel depot was destroyed. Some Ukrainian sources reported that the explosion was actually from an ammunition depot, the fire was from the fuel depot, and that more aircraft were damaged.

Russian analysts started blaming the people who filmed the air defense work and posted footage of how close the drones got. They also asked people not to post the footage from the second wave, especially the areas that Ukrainians successfully hit, but it was already too late. Ukrainian forces launched the third wave of drones and adjusted the trajectory to hit new areas. Soon, explosions were heard and recorded on the base, and Russian sources reported that 2 more strategic airlifters IL-76 were destroyed. The locals reported that there were at least 10 more explosions on the territory of the airfield, which means that the level of destruction and losses are likely much higher.

When the third wave ended, Russians started to panic and introduced Edelweiss Plan in the whole region. Russian forces surrounded the airfield, restricting access even nearby, while others started organizing an urgent evacuation of those strategic airlifters IL-76 that were left. By the way, IL-76 played a key role in slowing down the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region last year. These strategic airlifters are designed to deliver heavy machinery, so Russians used them to deliver tanks and armored fighting vehicles non-stop, which allowed them to save the situation around Svatove and Kreminna. So, the destruction of these aircraft will not allow Russians to repeat the same in the future.

Simultaneously, Ukrainians struck another base in the Pskov region. This time, the target became the base of the 104th airborne regiment, which was one of the main forces during the first stage of the invasion.

After the Ukrainians were done with the Pskov region, Ukrainians also launched an attack on the Bryansk region. Russian sources reported that Ukrainians launched two drones and that these drones were successfully intercepted. Unfortunately for Russians, it was once again the first wave of attacks. Later, local residents filmed how several drones exploded somewhere in the vicinity of the oil depot Druzhba. Judging by the available at the moment footage, there were at least two successful hits.

But this was not the end. The fourth target of the Ukrainian strike became Russian military objects in the Tula region. Russian sources once again reported that there were 2 drones that the air defense successfully shot down, while the locals published footage of the explosions somewhere outside the town, where Russian military bases are located.

Overall, Ukrainians conducted a large-scale strike on the Russian bases from Pskov to Crimea and were successful in every single case. This is the result of weeks of trial launches for creating a precise map of the Russian air defense systems.

Like this: Like Loading...