Magyar Birds: (video)

08/30/2023

A Company of Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack Drones

Less than a year ago, they bought a single civilian drone. Now equipped with FPV suicide drones and heavy lift octocopters, these operators have demonstrated that in contemporary warfare, even a small number of skilled and motivated pilots can eliminate hundreds of enemy armoured vehicles. This is the story of a unique combat unit within the Ukrainian Army that has already destroyed over a billion dollars worth of enemy equipment – the Magyar Birds.

© UNITED24 Media 2023

Like this: Like Loading...