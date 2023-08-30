In the Darnytsia Regional State Administration of Kyiv, they reported where the fragments of rockets fell (photo)

Alexander Topchy08:56, 08/30/23

3 min.310

In the Shevchenko district, rescuers received 4 calls at once.

Two people were killed there as a result of a Russian terrorist attack.

The wreckage of the missiles that Russia used to attack Kiev this night hit the building of the Auchan shopping center on Zdolbunovskaya Street. This was announced by the first deputy head of the Darnytsia Regional State Administration Nikolai Kalashnik.

“Immediately, a fire brigade on duty arrived at the scene and eliminated the consequences of the fire. There were no victims previously. The roof was destroyed, the remains of a rocket in the interior, an investigative team is working,” Kalashnik said.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the fall of debris from Russian air targets was recorded in the Shevchenkovsky and Darnitsky districts of the capital.

It is noted that in the Darnytskyi district a fire broke out on the roof of the store. This was reported at 05:17, the fire was extinguished at 06:10 on a total area of ​​50 square meters.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district at 05:15, rescuers received 4 calls at once.

“The debris fell on the territory of one of the enterprises of the capital, followed by burning. At 06:07 the fire was localized, and at 06:33 it was eliminated. On another call, a fire broke out in an open area on an area of ​​10 square meters,” the report says.

Also, the State Emergency Service added that enemy debris fell into non-residential buildings at two other addresses. “2 people were killed and another person was injured,” the rescuers added.

The KMVA noted that three people received injuries of varying severity. “Two security guards of the enterprise were killed. Very young guys – 26 and 36 years old,” the military administration added.

