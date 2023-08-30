Four Il-76 airlifters confirmed as destroyed in Russia’s Pskov – Ukrainian intel

30.08.2023 13:17

Following the overnight drone attack on Russia’s Pskov, four enemy Il-76 strategic and tactical airlifters were destroyed.

The relevant statement was made by Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“Yes, we officially confirm this information. Four Il-76 [airlifters] have been destroyed and cannot be restored. A few more units [planes] were damaged. As for those damaged, the information is being checked,” Yusov told.

A reminder that Russia’s Pskov Airport cancelled all eight passenger flights scheduled for Wednesday, August 30.

