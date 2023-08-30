A brick factory with more than 100 jobs has resumed work in the Rivne region

In the Rivne region, the work of a brick factory was resumed in Goshchansk community.

This was announced by the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration (OVA) Vitaliy Koval, Promyslovyi Portal reports .

It is reported that the management of “UBK Budindustria” LLC not only reconstructed the premises, but also created more than 100 jobs.

Today, for the production of products, an oven is used here, which has not changed in 200 years. But in the plans – modernization and construction of a new one. This will make it possible to produce about 2 million bricks per month.

“It is good that the construction market in the Rivne region is coming to life. Investors open a brick factory with confidence and have the prospect of development. And they also use state programs. For example, “Available credits 5-7-9″. With these funds, the company bought the necessary equipment,” Vitaliy Koval said.

