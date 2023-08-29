Water tower installed in de-occupied Kherson region in Nova Kamyanka village

29.08.2023 14:23

In the de-occupied Kherson region, a 50-cubic meter water tower has been installed in the village of Nova Kamyanka, and the system has already been put into operation.

The Kherson Regional State Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“Nova Kamyanka. Replacement of the water tower. An extremely important task to provide residents with uninterrupted water supply.

The equipment for the project was provided by the Kherson Regional Water Administration, and the ‘Rescue Now’ charity foundation helped with the implementation,” the statement said.

It is noted that specialists laid a new foundation and installed a 50-cubic meter structure. The system has already been put into operation, so people have high-quality water.

The RMA expressed gratitude to the benefactors who do not stay away from the needs of the Kherson region.

As reported, on August 10, a new water tower was installed in the village of Karyerne in Kherson region to replace the one damaged by enemy shelling.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

