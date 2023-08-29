Ludmila Zhernovskaya23:59, 28.08.232 minutes.5812

He is convinced that China is a more dangerous rival for the US.

Potential US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Vivek Ramaswami said that he recognizes the occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian, and will also close Ukraine’s path to NATO in case of victory.

In his column , he promised to reject “the bloodthirsty sayings of useful idiots preaching a win-win war.”

“The longer the war in Ukraine goes on, the clearer it becomes that there is only one winner: China.

I will lead America from moralism to realism, doing the opposite of what Nixon did in 1972: I will go to Moscow in 2025,” written by Ramaswami.He promises to ensure “peace” in Ukraine on terms that he calls favorable to the United States. “

The Biden administration is foolishly trying to get Xi to leave Putin.

In fact, we should force Putin to leave Xi,” the politician said.

The Republican said he would agree to Russian control over the occupied territories and pledged to block Ukraine’s candidacy for NATO in exchange for Russia’s withdrawal from the military alliance with China.

“I will end the sanctions and return Russia to the world market. In this way, I will raise Russia as a strategic barrier to Chinese designs in East Asia,” he added.

