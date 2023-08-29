Ukrainian forces ‘gain foothold’ in Zaporizhzhia

Aug 29, breaking news.

A local woman reacts as she tell the police about how her house was recently shelled in Avdiivka settlement near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 28 August 2023. CREDIT: ALEX BABENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

KEY MOMENTS

Ukraine’s armed forces have reportedly gained a foothold less than three miles from Russia’s defensive lines in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Kyiv’s General Staff said on Tuesday its forces had “achieved success … within the re-captured frontiers” and were attacking detected enemy targets with artillery as well as carrying out counter battery measures, Joe Barnes writes.

The news came after Ukrainian officials claimed the nearby village of Robotyne had been liberated after weeks of fighting over the settlement.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces split to launch another attack in-between the villages of Novodanylivka and Verbove.

Prominent Russian military blogger Romanov, who has 135,000 subscribers on the Telegram messaging app, described the current situation as “very dangerous” in a post on Tuesday.

Separate Russian sources have described the potential vulnerabilities of their forces in the area over the past week.

