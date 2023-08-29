Ukraine war: ‘Drone attack’ hits airport in northwest Russia city of Pskov

Reports from Russia say there has been a drone attack on the airport of the north-western city of Pskov.

The local governor said the military was repelling an attack. He uploaded video showing a large fire while an explosion could also be heard.

An unconfirmed Russian media report says four Ilyushin 76 transport planes were damaged at the airport.

Pskov is more than 600km (372 miles) away from Ukraine, close to the border with Estonia.

In recent weeks Ukraine has increased its use of explosive drones to attack targets inside Russia.

“The defence ministry is repelling a drone attack in Pskov’s airport,” regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Telegram.

Mr Vedernikov, who said he was at the scene of the attack, added: “According to preliminary information, there are no victims.”

Four L-76 transport planes were reportedly damaged in the drone attack (file image)

Russia’s Tass state news agency, quoting emergency services, reported the damage to the aircraft.

“As a result of the drone attack, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged,” it said. “A fire broke out and two planes burst into flames.”

There were no immediate reports on other Russian state news agencies of planes being damaged.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66654125

Like this: Like Loading...