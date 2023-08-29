Ukraine American Community Center

Aug 29

Another historic victory for Ukraine 🇺🇦! Yaroslava Mahuchikh won first place 🥇 in the high jump at the World Athletics Championships 2023. 2.01 meters (6.59 feet) – what a phenomenal result! This is Ukraine’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in the last 10 years. Congratulations to Yaroslava and the entire Ukrainian team on their brilliant performance! 🎉 💛💙

Like this: Like Loading...