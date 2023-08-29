“This is what war looks like”: soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the captured positions of the Russians in the Zaporozhye direction

29.08.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue counter-offensive operations in the south of our state, in particular in the Zaporozhye direction. There they knock out the Russian invaders, capturing their positions. On one of them, valuable trophies were waiting for our defenders, including grenade launchers, which will now be used against the Russian troops.

The corresponding frames were published in the Telegram channel “Khorne Group” Sometimes you can see liquidated invaders.

“The next positions taken. Trophies, corpses, stink,” the caption to the video says.

In addition to grenade launchers, the invaders also abandoned their Fagot portable anti-tank missile system. Now it will also work for the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Our military noted that after the Russians get pushed back, mountains of garbage lie everywhere. On the footage you can see plastic bottles, packages from dry rations, boxes of cartridges and other rubbish.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out counter-offensive operations in the south, in particular in the Melitopol direction. There, our soldiers consolidate on the achieved lines and carry out measures of counter-battery combat. In the Maryinsky direction in the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupation forces.

