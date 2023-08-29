Putin did not kill Prigozhin, but is forced to “clean up” traces of his acquaintance – expert (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko05:15, 08/29/234 min.1882

The ex-deputy of the State Duma revealed who was most profitable to liquidate the founder of the Wagner PMC in the gangster world of Vladimir Putin.

The leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is hardly the customer of the “death” of the founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin , however, the dictator is forced to clean up the traces of the murder behind his “acquaintance”.

This was stated by ex-deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Ilya Ponomarev on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, the likely “killer” of Prigozhin is Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“Obviously, Shoigu was the executor. Because the S-300 missiles and so on … This is all (controls – UNIAN) not by the FSB. This makes Putin in the form of a customer not believable. Putin has other people to implement this kind of business “, – pointed out Ponomarev.

According to him, it is difficult to judge whether Putin knew about Shoigu’s plan. However, it is clear that Putin had his own plans for the Wagner PMC, so Prigozhin’s death was not beneficial to him.

“Prigozhin rebelled primarily against Shoigu and Gerasimov. So, accordingly, he flew in. Was Putin aware or not – we don’t know at the moment …

But all the information that I have suggests that Putin is on” Wagner” had a variety of plans. They were prepared for possible provocations in Lithuania and Poland … And now this whole story will fall apart,” the former State Duma deputy pointed out.

He noted that between Putin and Prigozhin “until the last” there were trusting relations, despite the attempted rebellion in Russia.

“Everything that I know about the relationship between Prigozhin and Putin says that between them there was a high level of trust and continued. This rebellion … Putin was aware that it would happen.

This was confirmed by a number of intelligence sources and he (mutiny – UNIAN) was not directed against Putin,” he said. Ponomarev is sure that Shoigu simply framed Putin by Prigozhin’s “death”.

However, the latter has no other choice but to “calculate” traces behind “his” minister.

Probably, Putin even to some extent began to respect Shoigu more, because he played by the rules of Putin’s “gangster world”, the ex-deputy of the State Duma noted.

“Yes (set – UNIAN). This is not the first time. A number of contract killings were carried out in exactly the same way. But Putin later covered up the killers retroactively, considering it necessary for the system. I think that Shoigu made such an action, knowing full well that he will not be punished for this. According to the logic of the current Russian authorities, he was absolutely in his right: they ran into him, lowered him – he turned on the answer and turned out to be stronger in this confrontation. On the contrary, in this situation, Putin, in a gangster plan, owes him ( Shoigu – UNIAN) respect,” the expert said.

