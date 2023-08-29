Profit Gazprom plummets under the pressure of strongly closing gas tap to Europe

MOSCOW (AP/BLOOMBERG) – The profits of the Russian state gas group Gazprom fell sharply in the first half of this year because of the sharp decrease in gas supplies to Europe as a result of the war in Ukraine. This was partly offset by increased gas supplies to China.

The net profit amounted to 296 billion rubles, the equivalent of 2.9 billion euros. That was 2.5 trillion rubles in the first half of last year, which was a record thanks to the high gas prices. With that, Gazprom’s profitability has fallen to its lowest level since 2020.

Gazprom has largely halted gas deliveries to Europe because of Western aid to Ukraine.

Gazprom is now supplying more gas to China, but that is only a limited part of the quantities supplied to Europe before the war in Ukraine, including via the Nord Stream gas pipeline between Russia and Germany that was blown up last year. Moscow wants to further increase gas supplies to China.

