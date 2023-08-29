Powerful Explosion On Belarusian Border: Railways Destroyed

Several mines have detonated.

29.08.2023

Several TM-62M anti-tank mines [orig. story listed them as anti-personnel mines–OFP] detonated in the border area of Belarus and Ukraine, Mediazona reports with a reference to the Three Sisters Telegram channel.

Explosions occurred on the night of August 28 on the territory of Ukraine, 800 meters from the Belarusian checkpoint “Slavechna”, which is located in the Yelsk district of the Homel region.

The authors of the channel report that the explosion of mines was caused by a lightning strike.

As a result of the explosion, the bridge support was damaged and the railroad tracks were destroyed in both directions. There is no information about the victims.

