Moscow “fell bad”: Komsomolskaya Square in smoke due to fire (photo, video)

Preliminary reports indicate that a storage facility was on fire. The fire cannot be stopped.

In the center of Moscow, on Komsomolskaya Square, a fire broke out in warehouses .

The fire cannot be localized, the situation has been assigned an increased rank of danger.

According to the Russian MSK1.RU , the fire area is 600 square meters. Probably, the property of the Russian Railways (Russian Railways) was in the warehouse. A fire train was sent there to help.

It is noted that smoke over Komsomolskaya Square can be seen for many kilometers. In particular, even from Basmanny (one of the central districts of Moscow).

“Firefighters are at the scene. They are working. That is on fire and the area is being established,” the operational services reported to the publication.

The telegram channel Baza showed a photo and video with the scale of the incident .

In Moscow, Komsomolskaya Square “smoked”

