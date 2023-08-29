How many Leopard 2 tanks Ukraine lost during the counteroffensive: the media named the number

Katerina Chernovol19:45, 29.08.23

About 7% of the received number of Leopard 2 tanks were destroyed on the battlefield.

During the 13 weeks of the counter-offensive operation, Ukraine lost only 5 Leopard 2 tanks . A total of 71 units were transferred.

Forbes writes about it . It is noted that all the tanks were lost in the south of the country – in an area of ​​about 65 square kilometers. According to the publication, this happened between Malaya Tokmachka and Robotino.

It is known that at least 10 tanks received various damage. However, damaged vehicles are being repaired at bases in Poland and Germany, after which they will return to the front.

Equally important is the fact that almost every member of the crew of the destroyed Leopard 2 managed to escape before the tank burned down or flew into the air.

We are talking about 20 people. Journalists noted that this was also facilitated by the fact that tank manufacturers KMW and Rheinmetall installed special turret compartments for their 120mm ammunition. During the impact, they explode outward so as not to hurt the crew.

“Given that five tanks are completely disabled and 10 are in storage for repairs, the Ukrainian brigades still have at their disposal more than 50 operational Leopard 2s out of 71 delivered in the initial batch.

A new batch of 14 Leopard 2A4s, which should arrive in early next year, should compensate for these losses,” the newspaper notes.

In addition, Ukraine is to receive 31 M-1 Abrams tanks, which are better armored than most Leopard 2s.

“But Ukrainians will also receive at least 165 German-made Leopard 1A5s, which – unlike the Leopard 2, Challenger 2 and M-1 – have minimal armor protection. Ukrainian brigades cannot count on the Leopard 1 being able to be used in the way that was with Leopard 2,” the journalists summed up.

