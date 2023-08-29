Print version

“DNR” residents will not participate in the election of the “head of the republic”: their fake parliament will vote for whoever putin orders to

Residents of the “DNR” will not participate in the election of the “head of the republic”. Such a decision was made by the so-called “people’s council”, as announced by its “chairman”, Vladimir Bidyovka, on his Telegram channel.

“The DNR parliament has adopted another important law – ‘On the Procedure for Electing the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic’ by the deputies of the People’s Council of the DNR”, – he explained.

The press service of the “parliament” clarified that the fake “deputies” will secretly vote to elect the “head of the DNR” from three candidates presented by the president of the occupying country, vladimir putin.

